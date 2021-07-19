Scheels foot traffic increases ahead of Bucks Final Game 6

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Phoenix Suns will 'Fear the Deer' Tuesday night, just as you should fear the amount of Bucks gear that's left to prepare for the game.

Two weeks ago, we checked in with Scheels as they were just receiving their Bucks finals gear.

Now at Game 6, the gear designs have changed and so has the foot traffic.

According to their pro shop manager, traffic at the Bucks section has increased by 50%.

"Every single day we get more and more traffic just because the excitement is building and they are winning. The first shirt we got in was a green "Fear the Deer," it sold out within two days. We pulled some Giannis jerseys from a couple other stores that were gracious enough to give us their excess size run, so we did just get some Giannis jerseys in just for these fans," said Katie Solfest, pro shop manager at Eau Claire Scheels.

Brook Lopez's name number t-shirt requested by fans at the start of the series is now almost gone.

Other hot items to get before its gone, according to Scheels, is the locker room finals t-shirt.

