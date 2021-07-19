Potential sale of hotel property causes Mancino’s to seek relocation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The potential sale of a local hotel is in the works, and a local restaurant on the property has plans to move if the deal goes through.

As News 18 previously reported, Compass Real Estate hopes to turn what was formerly America's Best Value Inn on West Clairemont, now known as Campus View Inn & Suites, into an apartment complex.

The company plans to turn the 120-room hotel into an 87-unit apartment complex.

Meanwhile, the areas occupied by Mancino's, O'Leary's Pub, and the hotel's lobby and pool area would be demolished.

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza has rented a space on the property for over 25 years.

The restaurant's co-owner Samantha Biwer acknowledged the sale is not final at this time, but if it does go through, they want to be prepared and wanted to emphasize their restaurant is not permanently closing.

"We can't wait until that entity, that new building is built to be here. It's way too long. It could possibly be the end of next year. They're saying the earliest is next fall. That's just too long for us to wait to be in this same location. We want to try and retain as many of our employees as possible," Biwer said.

Mancino's said a potential new location would likely be on Hastings Way and Brackett Avenue, but if the sale doesn't go through, they plan to stay at their current location.

News 18 also reached out to O'Leary's Pub and Campus View officials. They did not wish to comment until after next Tuesday's city council vote.

On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the site plan for the complex.

The rezoning piece will go for a public hearing in front of city council next Monday, July 26, and they'll vote the next day on Tuesday, July 27.