Police recommend attempted homicide charge against Hayward bar stabbing suspect

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Two people were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being stabbed at a Hayward bar.

It happened at 2:08 a.m. on July 17 at the Moccasin Bar in Hayward.

According to the Hayward Police Department, a man was told to leave the bar and then a fight started. Police say the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed a person in the lower abdomen.

Hayward police say the suspect ran off and stabbed another person in the back while they were walking to their car.

Both people were taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

About 12 hours later, the suspect was arrested at his home on two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of felony substantial battery, first degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Police have not named the suspect.