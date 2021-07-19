Pet of the Day: Braeburn

Meet Braeburn, a three year old neutered male at the Chippewa County Humane Association.

Braeburn does have some special needs, like a special diet, but it's worth it. He's a very loving cat who loves some good snuggles. He gets along well with other cats but the humane association is unsure if he gets along well with dogs.

If you think Braeburn would make a loving addition for you and your family, head over to the Chippewa County Humane Association website to set up a time to meet him.