Nonprofit to host 14th annual “Fierce Freedom Justice Run”

ALTOONA (WQOW) - An upcoming race aims to help local victims of human trafficking.

The 14th annual Fierce Freedom Justice Run is happening soon.

Usually the money goes toward Fierce Freedom in Altoona as a whole, but this year the proceeds will particularly go to the nonprofit's advocacy program, where they directly work with victims in our area.

Race Director Matt Kendziera said 350 people have already registered, and they expect to raise more than $30,000 this year.

He also said every single county in Wisconsin has had a case of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. And so we are doing work to educate and to work with victims. And that's something that's right here in our own community. A lot of times, human trafficking is something that we think about as happening somewhere else, but it happens right in our own community," Kendziera said.

You can pre-register for the race online, but if you're unable to, you can still register and participate the day of the event in-person or virtually.

The kids race starts at 6 p.m. and the adult race starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in Carson Park in Eau Claire.