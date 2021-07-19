New this week: ‘Zola,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and a Felicity Jones film

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Leon Bridges and Jackson Browne and the return of the always-chipper “Ted Lasso” spreading his infectious charm for a second season of his show on Apple+. ”Zola,” the based-on-a-viral-twitter-thread saga about a couple of strippers on a road trip to Florida, will be available on VOD Friday. Author Jojo Moyes knows good romance and the latest novel of hers to be adapted is “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” coming to Netflix on Friday. And the Tokyo Olympics begin Friday with, as usual, the opening ceremony, live on NBC in the morning with an edited version at Friday evening.