Menomonie man gets decades in prison after plea deal in child sex case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man charged with a slew of child sex crimes is going to prison.

It was nearly one year ago, Daniel Brooks was charged with 11 felonies, all related to child sex crimes. Three additional charges were added last November.

As part of a plea bargain, Brooks pleaded guilty to three of the charges; one count of first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child sexual exploitation and one charge of possession of child pornography.

Brooks also pleaded no contest to another charge of first degree child sexual assault.

On Monday, Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Brooks to 33 years in prison, followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Brooks, 25, will be 58 when he is released from prison and will have to register as a lifetime sex offender.