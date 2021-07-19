Liz Weston: We deserve a better credit reporting system

The U.S. credit reporting system works a whole lot better for lenders and credit card issuers than it does for consumers. Credit bureaus gather data about you and your credit use, then package and sell it. You’re not the customer — your personal data is simply the commodity they sell. Mistakes on credit reports are common, and if errors hurt your credit score, that could lead to a rejected application or a higher interest rate. The credit bureaus have few incentives to make the system more consumer-friendly, so it’s up to the government to improve the accuracy, accessibility and security of consumer credit reports.