Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

JERUSALEM (AP) — The office of Israel’s new prime minister says he isn’t changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there. Naftali Bennett had raised concerns on Sunday when he used the term “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit but not pray at the site. Jews revere it as the Temple Mount. Muslims revere it as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians and the site’s Islamic authorities fear that Israel is trying to take control of the area. A spokesman from the prime minister’s office on Monday said the status quo stands.