Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next month

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says he will soon visit Morocco on a trip aimed at cementing the budding ties between the two countries. Yair Lapid said Monday the visit, expected in mid-August, will be a starting point for what he called comprehensive political and economic relations. Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in late 2020 as part of a series of deals between Israel and Arab countries brokered by the Trump administration. Lapid will be the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since the agreement. He says his Moroccan counterpart will visit Israel after his trip.