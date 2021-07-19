In the heart of the dog days of summer

The heat is still on here as we roll through the 3rd week of July. The dog days of summer may not have been as aggressive as the start of June, but there is still time for more 90s to set in.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will try to make it close to 90 by Monday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and humid. Dew points will climb towards the mid 60s.

We'll see our temperatures fall just a few degrees through Wednesday, but we'll still stay above average. We may see a string of 90s arrive by next weekend. Regardless, it's summer and it's hot.

Dew points will get worse as we stroll through the week. They'll aim towards the "Oh My Gosh" category on our muggy meter which puts them close to Florida like sticky by weeks end.

This increase in moisture will give us enough juice to pop up a few isolated thunderstorms almost any day this week. There isn't any one day that looks like it will have organized storms, just spotty chances starting Tuesday.