Farm Technology Days kicks off tomorrow

WQOW- After cancelling due to the pandemic last year, Farm Technology Days is ready to kick off in Eau Claire County Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Eric Rygg, the host of this years Farm Technology Days, they have been working for four years to put on the event.

This year, show attendees can tour two farms, Huntsinger Farms and Nellie's Holsteins, as well as Ferguson's apple orchards on guided farm bus tours. Boarding will begin between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There are also three scholarships available to Eau Claire County and surrounding area students for post high school agricultural training. Applications are due August 20 and all candidates must participate in the Eau Claire show to be held July 20-22.

Tickets are $10 online at the Farm Technology Days website. Youth 12 and under are free. The showcase is volunteer run.