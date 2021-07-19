Farm Tech Days traffic: where to expect delays

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents will need to set their alarms a bit earlier this week, as morning commutes may take longer than usual once Farm Technology Days kicks off on Tuesday.

With an expected turnout in the thousands, Farm Technology Days will bring plenty of tourism, education and traffic.

State Highway 37, between Highway 85 and Interstate 94, is where you want to avoid, if possible. "Tent City," the field where most activities are held, and the Huntsinger Farm facilities are both located there and will likely bring the most traffic.



Drivers can also expect delays near the show's main entrance, which is at County Highway B onto Mitchell Rd.

To help reduce road congestion during the busiest times, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Eau Claire Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol will be providing traffic control from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Farm Technology Days will run until Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. each day.