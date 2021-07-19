EXPLAINER: How Democrats hope to enact Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — To enact President Joe Biden’s expansive domestic agenda this year, Democrats have mapped out a convoluted legislative maze. The party wants to push the new president’s multitrillion-dollar plans for supercharging federal infrastructure, climate change and social programs through a Congress in which they have only paper-thin majorities. GOP opposition is certain to be solid. This means Democrats will need virtual unanimity to pull it off. As they see it, it’s going to take three pieces of legislation, many months of internal bargaining and some tough votes before they can send the measures to Biden’s desk.