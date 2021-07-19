Eau Claire School District plans to be fully in-person with masks optional in the fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As your child heads to school this fall, things will look a lot more like normal.

On Monday, the Eau Claire Area School District announced students will be back in-person full time and will not be required to wear masks in the buildings.

"Pre-kindergarten (PK) students will attend school four days per week during regular school hours, with

3.5-hour sessions in the morning or afternoon, Monday through Thursday. Elementary (grades K-5) and secondary (grades 6-12) students will attend five days per week during regular school hours," the district announced in a press release.

Families of K-12 students will have the option to have their children attend Eau Claire Virtual School. There is a deadline to sign up for that later this month. More details here.

Masks will be optional for students and staff inside school, however that could change depending on the COVID caseload. As of now, following CDC guidance, masks will be required on buses.

Vaccinated students and staff will not need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school or during school activities or athletics, as long as they don't feel symptoms.

“We are so glad to welcome students back to our schools five days per week for this new school year,” said Superintendent Michael Johnson. “As we continue our planning for the upcoming school year, we are closely monitoring the local trends and taking the steps necessary to protect and promote the academic, physical, social and emotional well-being of our students, staff and families. We are grateful for the support of our entire community as we make this happen.”

In addition to going back to class, athletics and activities will return to normal schedules and seasons. ECASD officials say more details will be coming soon from the WIAA.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.