Deer District expanding for Game 6

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks' Deer District watch party location is expanding to accommodate up to 65,000 fans for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The team announced Monday the District will expand north of Fiserv Forum. Gates to the Deer District watch party will open at 6:00 p.m.

Heavy traffic is expected throughout the area on Tuesday. Gates to Fiserv Forum will open at 6:00 p.m. Fans with game tickets are encouraged to arrive early and use a dedicated express entrance to the plaza located on the north side of the arena near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Fifth St.

Fans planning to attend the watch party are encouraged to RVSP. More information can be found here