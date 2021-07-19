Chicago cops hope money talks in new gun trafficking effort

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department is rolling out a new effort to attack gun trafficking that relies heavily on people coming forward with information in exchange for money. Superintendent David Brown announced the Gun Investigations Team of 50 police officers and prosecutors on Monday. The money will come from a $1 million fund for tips about illegal guns announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week. The team was created to intercept guns flowing into the city before they are used in crimes. Chicago has seen a surge in gun violence; more than 60 people were shot, including 10 fatally, over the weekend.