Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader as criticism mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Belarus’ main opposition leader as the United States steps up criticism of the government in Minsk for a widening crackdown on dissent following disputed elections last year. Blinken met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department on Monday to show support for her and other protesters demanding an end to repression. Tsikhanouskaya was President Alexander Lukashenko’s main challenger in the August 2020 election and was forced to leave the country after the polls that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. Monday’s meeting came after authorities in Belarus raided the homes and offices of independent media outlets and civic leaders.