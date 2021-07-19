Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling in Palestinian territories

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” The company says it has a longstanding partnership with a licensee that manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region. They have informed the licensee that they will not renew the lease agreement when it expires at the end of next year.