Belarus arrests 3 journalists in continuing media crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have raided the offices of an independent newspaper and detained three of its journalists as part of a relentless crackdown on media outlets and civil society activists. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that the paper’s editor and two of its journalists were detained Monday. They were taken into custody after the search of the newspaper’s office in the city of Maladzyechna. BAJ said that a total of 64 searches have been conducted over the last 10 days. Thirty-two journalists in total are in custody. They are awaiting trial or serving their sentences. Belarus was rocked by months of protests following authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term that the opposition saw as rigged.