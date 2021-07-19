Arkansas virus hospitalizations go up by 106 over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ hospitalizations due to the coronavirus jumped by 106 over the weekend as the state led the nation in new cases per capita. The state Department of Health says virus hospitalizations increased to 787. Of those, 291 patients are in intensive care and 124 patients are on ventilators. The state’s virus cases increased over the past three days by 2,552 to 365,132 total since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported 15 new deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 35% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.