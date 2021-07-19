Anger as French protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors

PARIS (AP) — A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were persecuted by Nazi Germany during World War II. As more than 100,000 people marched around France against government vaccine rules on Saturday, some demonstrators wore yellow stars recalling the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear. Other demonstrators carried signs evoking the Auschwitz death camp or South Africa’s apartheid regime. Holocaust survivor Joseph Szwarc called the comparisons “hateful.” French officials and anti-racism groups shared the 94-year-old’s indignation on Sunday. The French government is introducing a bill Monday requiring all health care workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and requiring COVID passes to enter restaurants and other venues.