Alice in Dairyland helping the valley celebrate national ice cream month

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With National Ice Cream Month, what better way to celebrate than by focusing on local shops.

That's what Julia Nunes, the 74th Alice in Dairyland, has to say.

She stopped by Daybreak to show how buying Wisconsin products is sustainable for communities and contributes to the vitality of our economy. Local products, dairy products also have to travel less to reach us and are responsibly produced.

Wisconsin has a history of producing high-quality ice cream and frozen custard thanks to the milk that comes from the over 6,500 dairy farmers across the state. Because of this, the state has 46 dairy plants making ice cream or ice cream mix.

In fact, one popular ice cream treat, the ice cream sundae, was invented in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1881, 140 years ago.

Nunes says, celebrating national dairy month is easy: buy local, buy Wisconsin ice cream and dairy products to support Wisconsin farmers.

To ensure you are buying Wisconsin dairy products, look for the Proudly Wisconsin badges on the packaging.

For other information and delicious recipes, you can visit the official Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.