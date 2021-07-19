Air quality may continue to diminish due to wildfire smoke from out west

Air quality today in Western Wisconsin was in the moderate category, meaning that unusually sensitive people may have some issues. Air Quality Advisories don't get issued until the current or forecast air quality drops into that orange "unhealthy for some" category.

The lowered air quality is a result of a smoky atmosphere that we've been seeing, especially obscuring sunrises and sunsets while making the sun appear pink. For the most part, the smoke is staying higher in the atmosphere and thus away from the surface, but that could change as high pressure settles to our east.

One of the key results of high pressure is sinking air, which is also responsible for clear weather. We'll be between high and low pressure, but with high pressure near us, that sinking air will carry smoke particles from cloud level down to the surface, and then that air will move from that high pressure area towards low pressure. This means more of the polluted air could make it to the surface in the Chippewa Valley which, of course, is into the air we breathe.

Currently, only a small percentage of the smoke in the atmosphere is near the surface, but computer smoke forecasts do indicate that more of the atmospheric smoke will become surface-based tomorrow evening. Above is an image that shows the forecast smoke at all levels of the atmosphere combined, and below is an image that shows how concentrated that smoke is closer to the surface.

While this is happening, several, weak low pressure systems pass through the Midwest, though not necessarily directly overhead. This limits our rain and storm chances to just slight chances for pop-up showers and perhaps a few storms through most of the week, though no day is completely in the clear for these isolated chances despite their relatively low likelihood.

Other than that, humidity has been increasing and will be felt through the week, though perhaps higher towards the end of the week as temperatures rise due to smoke partially clearing, allowing for more of the sun's energy to reach the surface.