US peace envoy visits Islamabad as Pakistan-Afghan ties sour

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Washington’s point man in talks aimed at ending decades of war in Afghanistan has made a brief visit to Pakistan as relations between Islamabad and Kabul reached a new low. Monday’s visit by Zalmay Khalilzad came just hours after Afghanistan withdrew its ambassador from Pakistan late Sunday after the diplomat’s daughter was brutally attacked last week. Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad from Qatar where the Taliban and Afghan government representatives have held two days of talks that ended late Sunday with a promise by the warring sides to meet again. The U.S. envoy had hoped the two sides would agree even to a temporary truce ahead of a major Muslim holiday.