Quiet and sunny start for next week, followed by rain chances and humidity

Happy National Ice Cream Day! The weather this beautiful Sunday makes a perfect day to celebrate. Temperatures not too hot and temperatures not too cool either.

Sunday will be a great sunny day to eat your favorite type of ice cream with high temperatures near average and a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will rise near 90 on Monday, making our ice cream drip even more. It will still be a good day to enjoy ice cream, but eat it before it melts! Monday will remain a beautiful day, but humidity and high temperatures will make it feel unpleasant.

Temperatures for next week will be above average, which will give us a very summer like feel. We have a shot at hitting 90s on Tuesday, with increasing humidity and a mostly sunny sky. This will be our warmest day next week.

The reason we've been getting such beautiful days is due to a high pressure system over our area, pushing most clouds and rain chances out of our way. This will begin to change on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Late Tuesday night, slight chances of showers and storms return to the forecast. Slight chances continue into Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky.

Slight chances of showers and storms will continue for the rest of next week. Humidity will continue to increase next week as well, fueling these storm chances. Rain chances do not look widespread, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out for these days.

Next weekend will have a partly cloudy sky with slight chances of rain and storms.