Moderate earthquake jolts sparsely-populated, southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says a moderate magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck a sparsely populated area in the southern part of the country. State TV reported Sunday that four rescue teams were deployed to the district of Khesht some 720 kilometers (some 450 miles) south of the capital of Tehran. Khesht is a farming area of about 15,000 people. The quake’s epicenter was some 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in the port of Bushehr. Authorities say the facility was built to withstand powerful quakes. Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.