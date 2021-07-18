Skip to Content

Mancino’s closing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After over 25 years, Mancino's Grinders & Pizza is closing down its Clairemont Ave. location.

The announcement came in a Sunday Facebook post, with the reason for the closure due to the sale of America's Best Value Inn, where the restaurant is located.

The post assured customers that the restaurant is not closing, but is rather forced to relocate.

The West Clairemont location will be closed at the end of September, with restaurant officials reportedly still reviewing options for relocation.

