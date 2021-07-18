Skip to Content

Lod, Minnesota United snap Sounders’ 13-game unbeaten streak

3:14 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat Seattle 1-0 to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season. Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute. The Sounders were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times. Minnesota United has just one loss in its last nine games.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

