In Trump’s Jan. 6 recast, attackers become martyrs, heroes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months after Donald Trump’s supporters besieged the Capitol, the ex-president and his supporters are revising their account of that day. In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, some Republicans claimed left-wing antifa followers, disguised as Trump supporters, caused all the trouble. Then the attackers were portrayed as overexcited tourists. Now, Trump is hailing them as peaceful patriots. Historians recognize the techniques of propaganda in this revisionism. They see an effort to glorify his side and demonize the other — in this case, the police officers who were overwhelmed and beaten by the attackers that day.