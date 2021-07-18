Radio host Larry Elder not on list of CA recall candidates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has released a list of candidates who qualified to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The lineup of 41 candidates runs from the famous to the anonymous and includes 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Libertarian, two Green Party members and nine independents. Some names already are familiar, including reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner. In a surprise, radio talk show host Larry Elder did not make the list after having announced his campaign earlier this month. The push to oust Newsom largely stems from frustration with long-running school and business closures during the pandemic.