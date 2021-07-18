Haiti faces uncertain future as mourning first lady returns

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s political future is growing murkier after the surprise return of first lady Martine Moïse, who was released from a hospital in Miami where she was treated for injuries following an attack in which the president was assassinated. Some experts were surprised at how quickly Martine Moïse reappeared in Haiti afer the July 7 slaying of President Jovenel Moïse and questioned whether she plans to become involved in the country’s politics. Martine did not make any public statements after she descended a private jet on Saturday.