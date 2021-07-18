Fallen veterans etched in stone in Neilsville

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- One by one, families of fallen soldiers made their way to the main stage at the Highground Memorial in Neilsville to get their first look at how their beloved will be immortalized.

"There's really no words for it," Paul Wilbur of Wisconsin Rapids said.

Wilbur was in Neilsville with other family from Green Bay, paying tribute to his nephew, who served with U.S. troops in the Middle East, and died at just 22 years old.

"There's really no words to put it into an emotion that anybody that hasn't experienced it would be able to understand," Wilbur said.

Not just him, but nine others now with their names etched in stone forever.

"You are part of our Highground family forevermore. Congratulations," a greeter at the memorial said, after laying down each stone.

According to staff, remembering the lives of those gone too soon, and honoring those still living, is one of the reasons events like these are special to so many.

"To see the Vietnam Veterans take the Persian Gulf Veterans under their wing is just remarkable and it's very humbling. I hear stories every day, somebody will come out at Fragments and will be looking for their friend's name," Donations Coordinator Kay Anason said.

She also says it's not just the monuments and the history that make the memorial what it is today.

"It's the people that make it special because there's something special here," Anason said.

She says sharing those moments with families, is just another day.

"You just want to hold it together because you don't want to collapse in front of thousands of people on camera or anything like that, so you're just remembering the good times to keep the sad sad times away," Wilbur said.

Stones were available for families through donation.