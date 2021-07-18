Culver’s Isthmus Bowl announced for 2021 between WIAC, CCIW teams

(WQOW)- The Blugolds, Blue Devils, and other WIAC teams will get a shot at a postseason bowl game in 2021.

Game Director Mike Shaw announced the inaugural Culver's Isthmus Bowl will take place November 20th, 2021 at Verona Area High School. It will feature one team from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and one team from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, both which are NCAA Division III conferences. The teams selected will be determined during the season based on which teams are selected to play in the NCAA Division III Football Tournament.

According to the bowl game's website, it will be the first postseason college bowl game in Wisconsin state history.

