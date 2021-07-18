Bangladesh lifts lockdown to celebrate, exasperating experts

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Millions of Bangladeshis are shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid-al Adha. The suspension has been panned by health experts as it comes as the country is still battling a surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and risks an explosion in new cases. The result has been crowds of people jamming into malls and markets to do their holiday shopping and others thronging ports and bus stations as they try to make their way to their rural hometowns.