You Ask, We Answer: Answering your highway questions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from quite a few of you who have sent highway related questions. We reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to get them answered.

Is Highway 37 between Mondovi and Eau Claire going to be repaired?



There are plans to re-surface 37 from US 10 to WI 85 in 2022. Officials with the WisDOT said they are looking to pave the shoulders, replace the guardrails, install rumble strips and fix the Peeso Creek bridge.

In light of an increase in traffic and accidents, will the speed limit will be lowered on the highway 53 bypass?

Tim Mason, planning and operations chief for WisDOT's Northwest Region said a speed study was done on the 53 bypass in 2016. The results showed when it comes to accidents, a little more than half are caused by people driving too fast in bad weather. He also said, after the study, the Highway 53 speed limit actually qualified for an increase, but officials decided not to.

"We certainly don't want to raise the speed limit but what's showing is that drivers are comfortable driving above what the posted speed limit is," Mason said. "So I would say just be cautious and obey all the traffic speed limits that are currently posted."

Are there any upgrades planned for the Highway 53 bypass?



Mason said as of now, there aren't any plans in the works, but by 2026, WisDOT will begin looking at the potential to add more lanes.

If you take the right exit from golf road onto 53 by Aldi in Eau Claire, do you need to stop at the light?



WisDOT officials said no you do not need to stop because those turning left onto the ramp have a separate lane.