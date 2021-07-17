Wildflower not seen in Wisconsin in more than 60 years rediscovered

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The last known sighting of a green violet in Wisconsin was 1958, but the plant was recently rediscovered in Eau Claire County.

DNR conversation biologist Ryan O'Connor spends a lot of time in Wisconsin's natural areas documenting plants and keeping track of unique species. He said on May 5th, he stumbled upon what he believed to be, and was later confirmed as, a green violet. And not just one of them, but hundreds!



O'Connor said the green violet is rare because it needs very specific habitat conditions in order to grow, and that it was able to do so in this natural area, because the location has not been impacted by logging, farming or other development.

"It was just really an incredible experience filled with awe and wonder, and I actually shed a few tears," O'Connor said. "Both because the place was so beautiful and the plant so rare, but also because we have an incredible responsibility to care for these special places."

Days before O'Connor stumbled upon the green violet, he said his six-year-old daughter had written him a note saying "dear dad, I hope you find lots of rare stuff."