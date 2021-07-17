Heat and humidity are on the way after this flawless weekend

The weather this weekend has been spectacular. A mostly sunny sky for Saturday with high temps in the mid 80s. The sky will remain mostly sunny on Sunday, with temps warming to the upper 80s.

If you haven't noticed already, humidity is on the rise. The humidity will continue to rise for most of the week. Monday through Thursday you can expect very humid dew points making it feel muggy.

Other than these rising dew points and temperature climbing to the 90s, the beginning of next week will be quiet. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, near 90 on Monday with a sunny sky.

We get a chance at hitting 90 on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. This is when humidity will be highest for next week.

Dew points will stay high, giving some moisture in the atmosphere on Wednesday. The moisture in the atmosphere will fuel slight chances of storms on Wednesday.

High humidity and dew points will stick around the back half of next week were slight storm chances will continue.