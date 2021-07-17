Gov. Tony Evers signs “Ethan’s Law”

(WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers signed a bill that seeks to protect children from being placed in the care of known abusers.

It's called Ethan's Law, named after Ethan Hauschultz. The seven-year-old was killed in 2018 after being placed in the home of a distant relative in Manitowoc County, who had previously pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge.

Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) led the passage of the bill in the Senate.

“Ethan’s death at least is helping to expose the flaws in the system to keep other children from having to suffer Ethan’s fate, and it’s just tragic that it’s taken to spur people to action,” Sen. Jacque told WBAY-TV.