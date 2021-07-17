‘Titane’ wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director

“Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The awards ceremony Saturday started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing the serial killer odyssey as the night’s biggest winner. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema.