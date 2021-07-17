Cadott’s Lenard, Eleva-Strum’s Vetterkind inducted into WISTCA Hall of Fame

(WQOW)- Several of Western Wisconsin's top Track and Field ambassadors now have their names etched in history.

Long time Cadott head coach Ed Lenard and Eleva-Strum sprinting standout Phil Vetterkind were inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Lenard coached eight individual state champions during his time at Cadott High School, and won girl's state team titles in 1994 and 1997.

Vetterkind was an 11-time conference champion in sprints, relays and long jump. He holds several school and conference records in numerous sprinting events.

Shell Lake's Hannah Studt (Gronning) was also inducted as part of the 2021 class. Studt is an eight-time regional and sectional champion in the shot put, discus, 400m relay and 100m dash. She was a key factor in Shell Lake's 2007 state team championship.