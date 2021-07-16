UN chief: World faces a `hurricane of humanitarian crises’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the United Nations and aid organizations to meet them, “turbo-charged by the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said the scale of humanitarian needs “have never been greater.” Guterres said the U.N. and its partners “are seeking to reach 160 million people with assistance this year — the highest figure ever.”