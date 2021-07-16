The Latest: Germany anticipates costly hit from flood damage

German officials say the economic damage from the deadly flooding in country’s west will be immense. More than half of the 53 counties in North Rhine-Westphalia state were affected by the floods, which damaged hundreds of buildings. At least 43 people died in the state. North Rhine-Westphalia Gov. Armin Laschet said the floods had “literally pulled the ground from beneath many people’s feet. They lost their houses, farms or businesses.” In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, at least 60 people died and entire villages were destroyed. The damage to Germany’s economy is also expected to be severe. Several factories were flooded and key infrastructure, including parts of the A1 highway from Cologne to Bonn, were swept away.