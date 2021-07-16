Newspaper shooting leaves enduring mark on Maryland capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper three years ago left an enduring would on residents of the state’s picturesque capital. Thursday’s verdict that shooter Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the attack has brought relief tempered by lingering sorrow for those who vividly recall the deadly rampage. The 2018 attack that killed five staffers at the Capital Gazette’s newsroom was unique in its horror as one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in American history. Yet in numerous other ways, it’s painfully similar to other mass shootings in communities across the U.S.