Student Transit faces bus driver shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Schools across the Chippewa Valley begin in less than two months, and Student Transit in Eau Claire faces a bus driver shortage.

"It takes training, it's a skill. There's people that don't think they can do it," said Jennifer Dewitz, human resources director at Student Transit. "Before last year we had 197 total employees. Now, we are sitting at 170. Last year was tough. There were days when I was thinking, 'How are we going to make this?'"

The Student Transit staff has been stretched thin diving kids to school, crowds to concerts, and other events.

"You just got to keep the faith that it is all going to work out," Dewitz said.

There is no hiring deadline, but hiring bus drivers soon is a priority.

"We would ideally like to get a good five to 10 more people hired on before the start of the school year," Dewitz said.

Training takes place in two different parts.

"The first part is written, so that part they kind of study themselves. We give them materials. They study that part on their own, they take the test, and once they have that test, we set them up with the trainer and go through all the parts of the bus. It can take anybody between three and six weeks," Dewitz said.

If you want to become a student bus driver, or know someone who does, click here to apply.