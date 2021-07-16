Slow climb towards 90, another great weekend forecast

Welcome to the second half of summer! Mother nature has a good forecast for you heading into the weekend and the forecast pattern doesn't waiver much for the second half of July.

Friday will be hot but comfortable with high temperatures climbing towards the low 80s. Dew points will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s so it won't feel too humid. Winds will be light from the east, so do expect a breeze to keep you cool.

High pressure is keeping us in the clear all weekend. We'll get lots of sunshine each day, but there will be a little wildfire smoke causing some haze at times. Sensitive groups may feel some slight impacts, but air quality isn't in any dangerous levels.

Saturday and Sunday we'll climb further into the 80s, with a shot at 90 by Sunday. The heat only continues to increase for the start of next week. A few more 90s are on the board. Thunderstorms hold off until Tuesday when the dew points really start to rise back into the mid 60s.