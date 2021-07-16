Rice Lake grad ready for the Olympics

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Rice Lake graduate Kenny Bednarek is on the verge of turning his athletic dream into reality.

"The journey to get here has been crazy," Bednarek said.

Bednarek said he started dreaming about going to the Olympics when he was in middle school.

"Every time I stepped on the track I wanted to be better and do better. When I found out what the WIAA state track records were, I was aiming for those and eventually getting them my senior year," Bednarek said.

Two of Bednarek's youth coaches knew he was destined for greatness on the track.

"He's a good kid, he deserves all of this, and he's just a special kid. There wasn't really a dip in performance. He would always continue to get better, he would always focus on what he needed to focus on," said Jared Sasada, one of Bednarek's former high school track coaches.

"He is one of the best leaders I've had, one of the most dedicated people, and honestly one of the best teammates I've had. I think if you talk to any of the kids that were on the team with him, you would hear the same thing from them," said Matt Tebo, current Rice Lake High School track and field coach.

Bednarek, the kid from Rice Lake, is headed to the Olympics.

"It's awesome to be able to call myself an Olympian," Bednarek said. "I'm honored. All that hard work that I did from 2019 to 2020 when that COVID year came up. Even now it has paid off."

"Kenny sends the message that anything is possible. You don't have to come from a big place, you don't have to come from warmer climates. You can come from anywhere and really achieve whatever is possible as you long as you put that energy and that effort in," Tebo said.

Bednarek continues to put more work into his craft, training seven days a week for almost three hours, and he has even bigger goals for himself in the future.

"My goal in the future is to be the best Olympian ever," Bednarek said.

Bednarek leaves for the Olympics on July 24. He will compete in the 200m dash and 4x100 meter relay.