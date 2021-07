Meet Barney, a three year old heeler at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Barney keeps getting overlooked at the humane association. He's neutered and ready for a home without cats or dogs, and preferably his new family should have some experience with heelers as well, or are willing to learn about the breed.

If you think Barney would be perfect for you, you can head to the Chippewa Valley Humane Association's webpage to set up a time to go meet him.