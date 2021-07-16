‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals

The COVID-19 comeback across the U.S. is putting pressure on hospitals at a time when some of them are busy just trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold during the pandemic. With the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly across the country, cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up about 36% and deaths rose by 26%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.