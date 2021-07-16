OneFest comes back to the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- The two day Christian musical OneFest is returning to the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds next weekend.

Tickets can be online and will need to be printed to be collected at the gate. Children 10 and under are free but will still need to fill out a ticket order form.

There will be two different stages at the event featuring many of today's well-known artists. Event organizers say, it's more than just music, it's fun for the whole family.

The event will be held rain or shine at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls July 23-25.

More info can be found by clicking here.